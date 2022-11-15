SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on East Side road

Guillermo Martinez Jr. was fatally struck by a gray four-door sedan on the morning of Oct. 13, 2022, at South WW White and Lord roads, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver who hit a man on an East Side road last month and fled the scene.

Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on the morning of Oct. 13 at South WW White and Lord roads, police say.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

Martinez died from his injuries.

Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

