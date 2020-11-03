Authorities ID 18-year-old killed in shooting near UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a teenager who died following a shooting on the overpass of UTSA Boulevard and Interstate 10 early Sunday morning.

Jaylan Alexander Richardson, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot while riding in the back seat of a car, according to authorities.

San Antonio police said two groups of men were shooting at each other at the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday.

One vehicle had two men that were shot. The men got out of their vehicle and ran to a nearby Valero gas station for help, according to SAPD.

An ambulance arrived and took the men to University Hospital. Both were in critical condition, according to police.

The other vehicle involved had three men who were shot. The driver got onto I-10, exited De Zavala and came to a stop at the exit ramp.

Richardson died in the back seat. The other two men were taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooting suspects fled the scene and authorities have not released a description as of yet.

Investigators are still working to figure out if anyone else was involved, who is responsible and what led to the shooting.