San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect.

Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021.

Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati Avenue when a suspect driving a dark gray Ford Focus drove up to the group.

An argument ensued and the suspect displayed a gun, according to police.

Guenther and his friends then got into two different vehicles and drove off. That’s when Gallegos allegedly started firing at the vehicles, police said.

Guenther, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was struck in the head during the shooting.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brain dead the following day. He succumbed to his injuries.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Gallegos on Aug. 2022 following an investigation by police.

Gallegos also has outstanding warrants for unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a control one substance.

He is described as having brown eyes and black hair and is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Anyone with any knowledge of Gallegos’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s).

