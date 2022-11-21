Maná adds 2nd San Antonio show ‘due to overwhelming demand’

Fher Olvera, center, and the Mexican rock band Mana perform live on stage at Los Angeles Forum on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Maná added a second show in San Antonio for its México Lindo Y Querido tour “due to overwhelming demand,” organizers announced Monday.

The band will play at the AT&T Center on Sept 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The band initially announced a show at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on April 1, and tickets for that concert are already on sale for the general public.

They previously set shows in Houston on March 30 and Dallas on Sept. 8. Due to demand, the band added a second show in Dallas on Sept. 9.

The Mexican pop-rock band, which just finished a residency in Los Angeles, will kick off the U.S. leg of their tour in February in Los Angeles.

“Get ready, we’re coming with a brand-new production and all our hits,” the band said in a news release. “We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.”

Known for hits like “Oye Mi Amor” and “Rayando El Sol,” the band has won four Grammy Awards, 9 Latin Grammy Awards and 26 Billboard Latin Music Awards over the span of three decades.

