Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio

A man was found stabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, on West Martin Street near Interstate 10.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio.

A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.

The witness said he was walking to a bus stop when he noticed the stabbing victim, who asked for help. The witness ran to a nearby hospital but the nurses refused to help and told him to call 911, he told KSAT.

Emergency services arrived and took the man to the hospital, where he was in serious condition.

The victim told the witness that he was stabbed during a robbery in an abandoned building nearby, but he was uncooperative with police.

The incident is under investigation.

