1 person dead, man hospitalized after car goes off highway and lands on street below, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is in the hospital following a vehicle crash near downtown early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 South, near the Frio Street ramp.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a deputy was attempting to pull the vehicle over after spotting the car going roughly 40 mph on the highway. That’s when, Salazar said, the driver began to pull over, but instead sped off.

The sheriff said the deputy was about to radio in the pursuit when the crash happened.

The black mustang went over the edge of the highway near the Frio/Cesar Chavez ramp over the concrete barrier and then landed on the street below, near a fire station. A passenger inside the vehicle was killed, Salazar said.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital. It is unclear what charges he now faces. The sheriff said the man also had some outstanding warrants.

The BCSO said there was a crash a while back in the same spot with similar results, so it’s unclear if the damage to the highway wall was from the current crash. When the car came off the highway, it hit a memorial that was set up for the previous crash, Salazar said.