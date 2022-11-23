52º

LIVE

Local News

Texas man steals 800+ gallons of fuel for one cent per gallon using remote device, deputies say

Remote stopped pumps from registering correct amount of fuel being taken

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Texas, Tomball
Miguel Manzano (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

TOMBALL, Texas – A man was arrested earlier this week after Harris County deputies say he used a remote device to steal fuel at a local gas station.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that Miguel Manzano was charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument or mechanical security device after deputies discovered he was changing the cost of fuel at the pumps.

According to deputies with Harris County Precinct 4, Manzano stole more than 800 gallons of fuel, paying just one cent per gallon.

Deputies said Manzano had a remote in his pocket at the time of his arrest that he used to stop fuel pumps from registering the correct amount of fuel being pumped.

Manzano was arrested Monday and his bond was set at $25,000.

Just in time for Thanksgiving road trips, drivers in San Antonio are getting a feast for the eyes -- lower gas prices.

More headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email