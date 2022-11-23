Texas man steals 800+ gallons of fuel for one cent per gallon using remote device, deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas – A man was arrested earlier this week after Harris County deputies say he used a remote device to steal fuel at a local gas station.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that Miguel Manzano was charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument or mechanical security device after deputies discovered he was changing the cost of fuel at the pumps.

According to deputies with Harris County Precinct 4, Manzano stole more than 800 gallons of fuel, paying just one cent per gallon.

Deputies said Manzano had a remote in his pocket at the time of his arrest that he used to stop fuel pumps from registering the correct amount of fuel being pumped.

Manzano was arrested Monday and his bond was set at $25,000.

Just in time for Thanksgiving road trips, drivers in San Antonio are getting a feast for the eyes -- lower gas prices.

