Woman killed in head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver is dead following a head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, the woman was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when she crashed head-on with a pickup truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he is currently listed as stable.

San Antonio police say the main lanes of Loop 410 eastbound at Nacogdoches Road and Harry Wurzbach are presently closed as emergency crews work in the area.

The name and age of the woman killed have not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

