60º

Local News

Don’t be naughty this Christmas. FAA warns people to keep laser lights focused on homes, not sky

Lasers can temporarily blind pilots and offenders could face a hefty fine

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Holiday Lights, Holidays, Federal Aviation Administration, Laser Lights
The FAA is warning people to keep their holiday laser light displays out of the sky. (Federal Aviation Administration)

Many people may consider this to be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can be a precarious one for pilots.

That’s why the Federal Aviation Administration is warning people about the hazards of holiday laser lights and urging decorators to keep the lights pointed down on their houses or the ground, and not up in the sky.

According to the FAA, the laser lights reach much farther than many people realize and incidents of laser-strike incidents against aircraft have been increasing each year.

If a person intentionally aims a laser at an aircraft, they’re violating federal law and could face civil and criminal penalties including hefty fines.

If your holiday light display inadvertently affects pilots, you’ll be asked to adjust them or turn them off, the FAA said. If you don’t, you could be charged.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email