Man arrested for multiple car burglaries on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man Wednesday evening after he was seen burglarizing multiple vehicles on the city’s Northwest Side, officials said.

Felipe Salazar and a juvenile were arrested for four counts of burglary of a vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest.

Police said the two suspects burglarized multiple vehicles at a business at 3 p.m. in the 15000 block of west IH-10.

Officers said one suspect would drive the car, and the other would get out to burglarize the cars and jump back in.

The two were then followed to the 5500 block of N Loop 1604, where they were seen burglarizing another car at a business, police said.

Officers called for a helicopter to follow the suspects to the city’s East Side. Police said that is when they believe the suspects were “spooked” and bailed out at the 4700 block of Stringfellow Drive.

After a short pursuit, both suspects were taken into custody without incident, said SAPD.

The suspects’ vehicle was found to be stolen. Additionally, police said they found a stolen firearm in their possession.

Victims of the burglaries have been contacted and waiting to be returned their possessions.