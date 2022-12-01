52º

LIVE

Local News

Police asking for help solving fatal shooting outside San Antonio hookah lounge

Amari Lovings was killed at The Jungle Hooka Lounge, police say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Crime Stoppers, San Antonio
Amari Lovings (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for help identifying and locating the person, or people, responsible for the shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

Crime Stoppers reports that Amari Lovings was shot outside a Northwest Side hookah bar in the 6500 block of Babcock Road on Oct. 15.

According to a previous KSAT report, more than 60 shots were fired after a large fight broke out around 4 a.m. at The Jungle Hooka Lounge.

Guns were drawn and several people were hit, including one woman who was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Lovings was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect, or suspects, involved in the shooting could receive up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers. Calls and tips provided directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) or by sending a text. Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

More headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email