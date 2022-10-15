78º

SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side hookah lounge

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates shooting at Northwest Side hookah lounge. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a Northwest side hookah lounge turned deadly with over 60 shots fired, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday near Sunset Haven Street and Babcock Road.

According to SAPD, a large fight broke out in The Jungle Hooka Lounge when guns were pulled.

Police at the scene said over 60 shots were fired in the shooting.

One man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also transported to a hospital in critical condition for treatment, said SAPD.

San Antonio police are working to find the suspect responsible.

This is an ongoing investigation.

