Family’s fear of deadly fentanyl overdose confirmed by Medical Examiner’s Office

Nearly three months after finding their 17-year-old daughter dead of a drug overdose, a couple is ready to fight back.

SAN ANTONIO – Veronica Kaprosy’s suspicions were true when her daughter’s toxicology report read, “fentanyl toxicity accidental.”

Veronica said she found her daughter, 17-year-old Danica, lying face down and unresponsive in the teen’s bedroom last July.

“It’s a vision that stays in your head, that comes when you don’t want it to come,” Veronica said. “And you never want to find your children like that. So that’s what we have to live with right now. It does not get easier.”

For Veronica and her husband, Daniel, the toxicology report is a hard truth to process.

“We died inside when our daughter died,” Veronica said.

“She tried to ease her mind, and somebody poisoned her,” Daniel said.

Danica’s parents say she struggled with insomnia and got access to what she thought was Xanax.

“I think she just needed that Xanax, I guess, to sleep,” Veronica said. “And although, you know, we tried sleep aids and, you know, whatever the doctor would prescribe her, it just wasn’t working.”

Authorities, health officials and substance abuse recovery professionals continue to warn about the dangers of fentanyl due to the recent spike.

Fentanyl, often mixed with other common street drugs, was present in 83% of opioid-related overdoses in 2020, according to the CDC.

“Fentanyl is a hidden drug in these in these other drugs that they’re taking,” said Evita Morin, CEO of Rise Recovery in San Antonio. “(People are) dying prematurely because they did not know. I think it’s important to know that any pill or drug that’s purchased illicitly, that’s purchased not from a pharmacy, has a risk of having fentanyl in it. And a very small dosage can be deadly.”

The Selma Police Department is still investigating Danica’s case.

“I want justice for my daughter because that was murder, whether there was intent or not,” Veronica said. “My daughter’s not here. She’s six feet under, and that’s intent enough.”

Her parents said they’re ready to push for change at the state and federal levels.

“Something needs to be done because this drug is killing our children,” Veronica said.

The parents will meet with State Rep. John Lujan on Saturday. They also hope to soon meet U.S. Rep. Tony González to push for stricter penalties for fentanyl distribution.

González and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill in September to make the distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death, punishable by federal felony murder charges.

“I want this to go all the way to the top. Something needs to be done because this drug is killing our children,” Veronica said. “These drug dealers, they shouldn’t be getting away with it.”

Daniel and Veronica hope their pain will resonate with other parents, especially those using recreational drugs.

“You’re not getting a high (with these drugs). There’s a possibility you might die, and you’re leaving friends and family behind,” Daniel said. “I don’t think they realize what it can cause, not just to them but to the family that’s left behind.”

“Do you want to live? Do you want to get high? What’s it going to be worth to you? What’s your life worth? Don’t do it,” Veronica said.

If you want pointers on speaking to your kids about drugs, visit one of these websites or contact a substance use specialist.

Click here to access free drug and alcohol recovery support for teens and their families through Telehealth.

The free hotline 210-SAY-CARE (729-2273) connects callers to local substance use recovery resources.

To order free Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, click here.