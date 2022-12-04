3 families displaced after fire torches Southeast Side apartment complex, SAFD says

Three families are displaced after a fire torched a Southeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – Three families are displaced after a large fire ripped through their apartments at a Southeast Side complex, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews were called at 6 p.m., Saturday to the complex, located in the 4700 block of Stringfellow Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire coming through the second-floor windows and aggressively began attacking the flames, according to SAFD Battalion Chief Tony Rodriguez.

Everyone in the apartment building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to get control of the flames within about 15 minutes, Rodriguez said.

Three units were heavily damaged by water, smoke and flames, displacing three families, SAFD said. The Red Cross is assisting those families in finding other places to stay.

SAFD is still working to determine the cause of the fire at this time. The investigation continues.