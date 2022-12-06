Home destroyed, dogs rescued after fire on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on the city’s East Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 4:15 a.m. at a house in the 200 block of Cardiff Avenue, not far from East Commerce Street and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the home with flames showing. Burglar bars also made entry into the home difficult, fire officials said.

The SAFD says the homeowner, a woman, is currently in jail after a fight with neighbors. The cause of the fire is suspicious.

The home is now considered a total loss. Firefighters say they were able to rescue two dogs that were found in the backyard.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call.

No injuries were reported.