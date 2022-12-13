71º

Pilot, passenger hospitalized after single-engine plane crash just north of Dallas

Crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

CARROLLTON, Texas – Two people were hospitalized following a single-engine plane crash just north of Dallas late Monday night, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in Carrollton, Texas near East Hebron Parkway between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek.

The Carrollton Police Department said both the pilot and passenger are in stable condition, and that no bystanders were injured.

A tweet from the Carrollton Police Chief said the FAA has already finished their preliminary investigation and that the crash investigation has since been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The cause of the crash is not currently known.

