Former SAPD officer fired for feces sandwich ‘released from employment’ in Floresville, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – The controversy surrounding an officer fired from the San Antonio Police Department for giving a homeless person a feces sandwich has caught up with him at another police department in Floresville.

KSAT Investigates has followed the case surrounding Matthew Luckhurst for years.

After the san Antonio police department fired him, he went to Floresville.

Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel said the city has been flooded with emails about Luckhurst’s position on the force.

In a statement, the mayor said, “Matthew Luckhurst was released from employment with the Floresville Police Department yesterday Dec. 13th. Our city manager, Andy Joslin is implementing stricter hiring policies for all city of Floresville employees. He is also working with Chief Herrera on the Reserve program.”

