VIA to provide fare-free rides to warming centers in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide fare-free rides to residents who need access to a warming center in San Antonio, beginning Thursday.

Residents traveling to or from a warming center using bus service, VIA Link (within the northwest, northeast, and south zones) or VIAtrans service can travel fare-free as long as warming centers remain open.

Customers are asked to inform the operator when boarding a bus or a VIA Link van that they are heading to a warming center. Alert your reservation agent when booking a VIAtrans trip.

Anyone going to a warming center should bring clothes, supplies and medicine.

Visit sanantonio.gov for the latest information regarding the city’s warming centers.

Persons with disabilities and/or elderly individuals needing emergency transportation to an area warming center should call 311 toll free to request a trip. VIA is one of several transportation providers supporting local emergency operations. Emergency trips cannot be arranged directly with VIA. Please call 311.

VIA continues to monitor forecasts and travel conditions that could impact VIA services, including frigid temperatures and icy roads, although ice is not in the forecast.

Bus, VIAtrans, and VIA Link services will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so and there are no planned service disruptions at this time. Route detours and schedule adjustments due to severe winter weather will be announced on VIAinfo.net, on VIA’s social media channels, and through local news.

Customers are asked to monitor for service and weather updates, and plan accordingly, including building in extra time for travel and dressing warmly. Customers can also call the VIA goLine at (210) 362-2020 for information.

