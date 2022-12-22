San Antonio shelters in need of blankets, coats as temperatures plunge

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio area shelters that help the homeless are in need of blankets and coats for this weekend and the winter temperatures ahead.

Staff at the Salvation Army and Haven for Hope will turn offices and conference rooms into emergency shelters to get as many people as possible out of the cold weather expected at the end of this week.

Brad Mayhar, with the Salvation Army, says their shelter is at capacity, and the family dorms have seen an increase in demand since the summer.

“As of today, we have 79 children staying in our emergency family shelter, which is really higher than average,” he said. “We want to make sure that everyone’s warm, especially the thought of having, you know, small kids out there in these elements.”

Donations for towels, blankets and coats can be received at the shelter at 521 W. Elmira St. in San Antonio.

Haven for Hope is trying to make room for about 200 more people, although it is already nearing capacity. Donations for this organization can be dropped off at its donation center at 1 Haven Hope Way in San Antonio.

