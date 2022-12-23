Deputies searching for 24-year-old man last seen in Northeast Bexar County

Malik Johnson was last seen at noon on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk Road.

A search is underway for a missing 24-year-old man with a medical condition in Northeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s described as being 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies said he was wearing no shirt, blue and orange shorts and red slippers at the time of his disappearance.

Johnson also has a medical condition that requires medication and his safety is at risk due to the current wintry weather conditions.

Anyone with more information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org