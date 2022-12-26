Man accused of robbing girl at gunpoint during home invasion facing multiple charges

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint, records show.

Ramon Thompson, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened on Saturday, according to court documents. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation in incidents that happened on Sunday.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a juvenile girl woke up to find Thompson in her home. He pointed a gun at her, went through her pockets and stole her wallet, the affidavit states.

Thompson hit her over the head with the gun and told her to call a woman who had spent the night there, the affidavit states.

The victim called the woman and started to yell. Thompson then ran away, breaking windows on his way out of the home.

The affidavit stated that a witness in the home saw him flee and recognized him. The witness was able to identify him to the police.

He is accused of stealing $100 from the victim.

Records show he was booked on Sunday. He is also facing an assault-family charge from an incident in July.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Find resources for victims of domestic violence here.

Read also: