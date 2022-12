SAPD responds to crash on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith.

According to witnesses, a man was walking northbound on Smith when he was struck by a silver pick-up truck traveling eastbound.

SAPD said the driver fled the scene and has not been located.

This is an ongoing investigation.