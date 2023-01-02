These are the 10 richest people in the world at the start of 2023

FILE - Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Elon Musks more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe. Officials warn the social media company will have to comply with some of the worlds toughest laws targeting toxic content. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)

Forbes’s real-time list of richest people shows six out of the top ten wealthiest people in the world are living in the U.S., including one who resides in Texas.

The list tracks the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people, according to the methodology.

Here are the richest people in terms of financial net worth, as of Jan. 1, 2023:

Bernard Arnault (France) - $181.6 billion from LVMH Elon Musk (U.S.) - $146.5 billion from Tesla and SpaceX Guatam Adani (India) - $126.1 billion from infrastructure and commodities Warren Buffett (U.S.) - $107.6 billion from Berkshire Hathaway Jeff Bezos (U.S.) - $107.3 billion from Amazon Bill Gates (U.S.) - $103.3 billion from Microsoft Larry Ellison (U.S.) - $102.4 billion from Oracle Mukesh Ambani (India) - $90.6 billion from diversified sources Carlos Slim Helu (Mexico) - $81.2 billion from the telecom industry Steve Ballmer (U.S) - $78.5 billion from Microsoft

Musk, who resides in Texas, has recently made headlines for becoming the first person ever to lose $200 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

“His fortune peaked at $340 billion on Nov. 4, 2021, and he remained the world’s richest person until he was overtaken this month by Bernard Arnault, the French tycoon behind luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH,” Bloomberg reported.

Shares for Tesla have plummeted this year despite year-over-year profit and revenue growth.

Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter may have also led to a decline in net worth for the former richest man in the world. He purchased the social media platform for $44 billion in late October.

