As seen on TikTok: Recipes that took over the FYP in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – As the most downloaded app in 2022, TikTok took over the screens of many across the world, including those of food connoisseurs.

Throughout the year, TikTok influencers and user’s generated millions of views and shares of trending recipes.

Recipes that took over the For You Page this year

Baked Oats

First on the list is breakfast!

This recipe went viral for changing the consistency of typical oatmeal.

It includes blended oats, bananas, maple syrup.

Many shared their takes, like TikTok user @tasteitwithtati, who received more than 1.4 million views on her baked oats below.

@tasteitwithtia If you don’t like the texture of oatmeal (like me) this is a game changer! 🤤 ♬ BEST INTEREST - HI GUYS

Corn Ribs

Corn took center stage this year in many recipes popular on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Corn ribs were one of the most popular dishes.

One version, by @bosh.tv, features corn cobbs, cut into four from the center, and dressed with olive oil, bbq seasoning, paprika, and a pinch of salt.

Baked to perfection, a tutorial of the perfect party side grabbed the attention of 5.6 million users.

Emily Mariko’s Salmon Bowl

Emily Mariko took the internet recipe scene by storm with her creative use of leftover rice and salmon.

Receiving millions of likes and comments, Emily is known by name for her quiet and clean videos.

The recipe includes white rice (heated up with an ice cube and covered for a steam effect), salmon, siracha, and mayo.

Pizza Chips

A low-carb snack, pizza chips are a simple-but-yummy snack for pizza lovers!

With nearly a million views on TikTok, user @kristysketolifestlye shared a quick recipe that included mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, parsley, and oregano.

The snack is paired with marinara sauce or ranch.

For best results, many used muffin top pans.

Green Goddess Salad

Originally going viral in 2021, this recipe made a comeback when influencers reshared their spin on the recipe, grabbing the attention of at least 10 million people once again.

The specific recipe calls for chopped cabbage, jalapenos, green onions, and cucumber with a dressing made with lemon juice, olive oil, rice vinegar, green onions, chives, cashews, basil, garlic cloves, and nutritional yeast.

The recipe was originally shared by TikTok user @bakedbymelissa.

Parmesan-Crusted, Oven-Roasted Potatoes

Honestly, who doesn’t love potatoes?

With 20 million views and 1.8 million likes, this delicious recipe was shared by user @king_of_dans.

You need 1/2 stick unsalted butter, 1/3 cup parmigiana, and about 2 tbsp Dan-O’s.

Once mixed to a paste consistency, place scored red potatoes on the pan and bake at 425 for 35 minutes.

One user, @regnellod, said they would request this side as a “death row meal,” a must-have by many!

Variations of the recipe were shared on the social media platform, but one thing is for sure this dish is a hit!

Healthy Coke

Some Coke fanatics were skeptical to try a healthier alternative that you could make yourself at home.

However, many were intrigued by a recipe that went viral over the summer; nearly 89 million people used the hashtag spawned by the video, which calls for balsamic vinegar, any kind of sparkling water, and ice.