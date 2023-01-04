Man shot, critically wounded while leaving South Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and critically wounded a man as he left a South Side bar around closing time, early Wednesday morning.

Officers rushed to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after getting a call that a man with gunshot wounds had entered the bar asking for help.

They determined the shooting happened outside Mustang Sally’s bar shortly after 2 a.m.

A man who was locking the doors of the business around 4 a.m. told KSAT 12 News he was able to share surveillance video, showing the entire attack, with investigators.

That man, who works at the bar, says the shooting appeared to have happened during a robbery.

He says the video shows a man in a black hoodie confronting the victim as he walked to his car, then snatching his watch off his arm and shooting him.

The robber ran off and police did not find him right away.

Paramedics rushed the victim, who was in critical condition, to a hospital.

The worker says the victim was a customer of the bar and appeared to be in his 30s.