Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to join UTSA in non-faculty role

SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will join the University of Texas at San Antonio in a non-faculty role, the university has announced.

According to a news release, Wolff will “share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs” beginning with the spring semester that starts Jan. 17.

Wolff will also serve as an advisor to the UTSA College for Health, Community and Policy Dean’s Community Lecture series, a thought leadership initiative focused on public policy topics including the economy, transportation, health, affordable housing and other areas, school officials said.

“After 50 years in public service, I look forward to working with the students, faculty and the leadership at UTSA, sharing what I have learned in my public career and assisting UTSA as it continues to grow as an outstanding Tier One university,” Wolff said.

The longtime County Judge’s role at UTSA will also include collaboration with the UTSA Najim Center for Innovation and Career Advancement on guest speakers and mentors for the university’s student-facing Career-Engaged Learning programs.

“It does not surprise me at all that Judge Wolff is keenly interested in education and the preparation of future civic leaders,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. “Nelson’s career as a public servant is legendary, and how he shares his perspectives, insights and wisdom with those interested in public service will be very special. We are delighted about our collaborations with Nelson in this next phase of his remarkable career.”

Wolff retired as county judge on Dec. 31. He was appointed to the position in 2001 and successfully won re-election five times.

