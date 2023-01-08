65º

Local News

SAPD: Driver hospitalized in critical condition after rollover crash near IH-10

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 950 block of IH-10 West Access Road.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crash, SAPD
Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November. (KPRC)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 950 block of IH-10 West Access Road.

Police said a driver in a black Honda traveling Northwest failed to stay in a single lane and drove off the roads towards the Security Service Bank.

The Honda then side-swiped a utility pole and struck the corner of the building before rolling over.

The car finally came to a stop on its roof.

Officials found the driver unconscious, they were extracted from the car by EMS and taken to an area hospital.

The driver is reported to be in stable but critical condition.

At this time, they are not facing any criminal charges.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email