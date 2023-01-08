Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 950 block of IH-10 West Access Road.

Police said a driver in a black Honda traveling Northwest failed to stay in a single lane and drove off the roads towards the Security Service Bank.

The Honda then side-swiped a utility pole and struck the corner of the building before rolling over.

The car finally came to a stop on its roof.

Officials found the driver unconscious, they were extracted from the car by EMS and taken to an area hospital.

The driver is reported to be in stable but critical condition.

At this time, they are not facing any criminal charges.