Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side.

At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD.

Witnesses told police the two cars were racing when the Chevrolet Corvette lost control and struck the guardrail on the right side of the highway.

SAPD said the Tesla continued to drive after the crash and fled the scene.

EMS responded to the location, and neither the driver nor the passenger sustained injuries in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.