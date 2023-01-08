65º

Local News

Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

Officials say neither the driver nor passenger sustained injuries in the crash

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Police
Police lights police tape

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side.

At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD.

Witnesses told police the two cars were racing when the Chevrolet Corvette lost control and struck the guardrail on the right side of the highway.

SAPD said the Tesla continued to drive after the crash and fled the scene.

EMS responded to the location, and neither the driver nor the passenger sustained injuries in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

