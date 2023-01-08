Woman, 4-month-old baby hospitalized after crash on far South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver attempting not to hit a dog on the road jerked the wheel and crashed on the city’s South Side, leaving a woman and 4-month-old passenger hospitalized, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of Somerset Road.

Police said a driver in a Kia Forte was traveling southbound on Somerset Road when a dog walked onto the street, causing them to jerk the wheel.

The car veered off the road onto a dirt area, driving over an elevated road and drainage before going airborne and crashing.

SAPD said the front passenger, a 24-year-old woman, broke her leg in the crash and was taken to an area hospital. She is reported to be in stable condition.

A 4-month-old baby boy was secured in a car seat in the backseat but appeared to have a possible head injury. He is reported to be in stable but critical condition.

Authorities said the driver did not appear to be intoxicated and is not facing any criminal charges at this time.