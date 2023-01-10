Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into Northeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 14000 block of Greenjay Drive, not far from Higgins Road and Uhr Lane.

According to police, the woman was driving on Uhr Lane and crossed Higgins Road just before going through a fence and into the back bedroom of a house.

Police said fortunately no one was inside the bedroom at the time, and that no one was hurt.

Firefighters however, still had to shore up the bedroom, which was in danger of collapsing.

SAPD said the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after being evaluated at the scene. The woman’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.