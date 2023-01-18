CPS Energy warns of planned outages Thursday in NW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will be doing infrastructure work that requires planned outages to address a recent population boom in Northwest Bexar County.

Energy outages will occur in various durations Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m., a news release said.

The work will be conducted along the Cross Mountain Trail and Scenic Loop Road areas.

CPS Energy is working to improve the current infrastructure of its electric service to support reliability as the San Antonio area continues to grow.

About 80 new homes are added annually in the Cross Mountain area, adding to CPS Energy’s 907,000-plus electric customers, the utility said.

Additional information about the upcoming planned outages can be found online.

