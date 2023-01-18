Video shows man accused of stealing $55K worth of equipment from construction site in East Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says an unidentified man stole equipment from a construction site in the 1300 block of S. Foster Road on Dec. 30, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who they say stole $55,000 worth of equipment from a construction site.

BCSO said the man was caught on camera on Dec. 30 stealing from a construction site located in the 1300 block of S. Foster Road, south of FM 1346.

He drove his Chevrolet Silverado to the site, backed it up to a Premier Pump and Power trailer, and attached it to his vehicle, BCSO said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He also took three smaller water pumps.

The equipment is estimated to be worth $55,000.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

