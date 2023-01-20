60º

Jefferson High School students to test barbecue skills at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo competition

Judges to vote on taste, texture and appearance; categories include chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Jefferson high school students have been preparing for months to compete at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Junior Pitmaster Challenge next weekend.

The judges will be looking for several things including taste, texture and appearance.

“This competition encapsulates everything that we want our kids to fully enjoy. It’s the communication, the camaraderie, but it’s that competition that modifying and adjusting everything just as quickly as you can in order to make the best product possible because you get just one bite,” said Stacy Carroll, Academic Dean for Individuals and Societies at Jefferson High School.

Teams from across Texas will test their barbecue cooking skills for a chance to win a scholarship. The teams will be competing in three categories: chicken, pork spare ribs, and brisket.

“I’ve been exposed to different cultures. And I’ve also learned how to cook a variety of meats and I’m really excited of what I’ve learned and how I can use it,” Megan Romo, a student at Jefferson High School said.

The event takes place January 27 and January 28. For more information, click here.

