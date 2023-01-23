Two-day wild horse adoption event to be held in Rio Grande Valley

Two-day wild horse and burro adoption event to be held in Mercedes, Texas

The Bureau of Land Management will hold a two-day wild horse and donkey event in Mercedes.

The adoption event is from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Payne Auto Group Rodeo Arena at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds located at 1000 N Texas Ave.

Animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses, along with donkeys that have roamed free on public lands in the West.

The Bureau of Land Management periodically holds adoption events from the range to maintain healthy herds and protect the rangeland resources, a news release said.

Two-day wild horse adoption event to be held in Mercedes, Texas (BLM Oklahoma Field Office)

Since 1973, the organization has placed more than 280,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.

The adoption program is vital to ensure the success of the wild horse conservation project.

BLM has announced an Adoption Incentive Program, which includes conducting inspections of wild horses and burros within six months of the adoption date.

The organization is offering up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained horse or donkey, a news release said.

BLM staff will approve applications onsite. To qualify: