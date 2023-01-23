Two people hit by car while fighting in street, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people fighting in the middle of the street were hit by a car on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, not far from Benrus Drive and Callaghan Road.

According to police, a man and a woman were fighting in the street when they were struck by a car.

Police said the fight seems to have been over the burglary of a vehicle.

SAPD said the woman was taken to University Hospital, but also might be the suspect of the vehicle burglary.

The man was not hurt in the incident.