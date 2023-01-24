Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side

Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago.

Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017.

The county described the body as that of a 30- to 50-year-old Black man with a height of 5 feet 11 inches tall and an approximate weight of 270 pounds.

He was found wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans, green shorts, and black Nike shoes, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medical Examiners Investigative Section at (210) 335-4011, or send an email to unidentified@bexar.org.