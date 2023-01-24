54º

Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side

The mans body was found on August 24, 2017

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago.

Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017.

The county described the body as that of a 30- to 50-year-old Black man with a height of 5 feet 11 inches tall and an approximate weight of 270 pounds.

He was found wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans, green shorts, and black Nike shoes, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medical Examiners Investigative Section at (210) 335-4011, or send an email to unidentified@bexar.org.

