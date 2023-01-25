San Antonio children’s ballet company invites artists to audition for Sleeping Beauty

SAN ANTONIO – If you are part of the world of the performing arts, The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is holding open auditions for the stage production of Sleeping Beauty on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Dance Center of San Antonio.

The upcoming event is said to be different from other past productions.

Dancers and staff members of The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio are looking forward to two performers from one of the top ballet companies in the world joining their creative broadway style show. American Ballet Theatre principal dancers, Skyler Brandt and Herman Cornejo will join them.

“It’s kind of like having a movie star [here] if you’re into theatre…I hope to learn some of their mannerisms,” 18-year-old ballet dancer William Bassler said.

There are 300 positions open for auditions and local performers are hoping to claim a spot.

“The experience overall are just really good. The dancers are amazing. The performances are always the best,” 12-year-old ballet dancer Gabriella O’Grady said.

Founder and Artistic Director of Children’s Ballet of San Antonio, Vanessa Bessler, encourages all those who are auditioning to prepare in advance by visiting the company’s website audition registration page.

Auditions for the show will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. at the dance center, located at 126 West Rector. All dancers, gymnasts, actors and vocalists ages 3-19, including those with special needs, are invited to register for an audition time online.

Sleeping Beauty will be performed on May 12 and 13 at The Majestic Theatre.