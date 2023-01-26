Inmate, 53, dies in Bexar County Jail after apparent medical episode, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 53-year-old inmate died in the Bexar County Jail after having an apparent medical episode, according to the sheriff’s office.

A cadet was checking cells Wednesday morning when they noticed the man, identified as Daniel Pentkwoski, lying in a fetal position, BCSO said.

After the cadet notified a deputy working within the unit and entered the cell, an emergency code was promptly initiated around 10:18 a.m.

The unit deputy attempted lifesaving measures while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Pentkwoski was pronounced dead at 10:34 a.m., shortly after EMS arrived at the scene, BCSO said.

The man appeared to have self-inflicted wounds from earlier in the day, according to the sheriff’s office.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of Pentkwoski’s death.

Officials said it appears the observation checks complied with Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS).

The Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and Texas Rangers have opened investigations into the inmate’s death. TCJS has also been notified.

Pentkwoski has a charge of retaliation, a third-degree felony and was booked two days ago with a $7,500 bond.

