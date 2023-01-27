KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI

SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m.

According to a preliminary incident report, Simmons was driving about 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. The deputy followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over.

The blood warrant affidavit states that Simmons was polite but had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. He was unable to recite the alphabet clearly and he handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.

Simmons told the deputy he was coming from The Green Lantern — a bar on Stone Oak Parkway.

Simmons refused a breathalyzer, so the deputy asked a judge to grant a warrant for a blood draw.

Jail records show that Simmons was magistrated Friday morning and received a personal recognizance bond. Simmons was still in custody at the jail as of 11:20 a.m.

Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor. Simmons has no prior criminal history in Bexar County.

A booking photo is not yet available.

Simmons has been employed at KSAT 12 since 1980.