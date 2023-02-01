Celebrate a new JBSA-Lackland recruit with a care package

SAN ANTONIO – Operation Gratitude will be assembling and providing 3,000 care packages for JBSA-Lackland’s newest airmen and guardians in February.

Each of the packages assembled for the Airforce troops will contain snacks, handmade items, hygiene products and handwritten letters.

Volunteers are needed to help with breakdown, Tuesday, February 7th 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and with assembly on Wednesday, February 8th 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are at least 13 years or older and would like to join Operation Gratitude at Tech Port Arena, register here.

Other ways to give back

Operation Gratitude offers other opportunities to give back. If anyone is interested in sending a handwritten letter of gratitude or would like to lend their talents to creating handmade items learn more here.

Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to expressing gratitude to U.S. recruit graduates, deployed troops and their children, Veterans, and first responders through Care Packages. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four Care Packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since then, with the help of our nationwide network of Volunteers, we have sent a total of 3.5 million Care Packages containing carefully chosen items meant to lift the spirits of all those who serve. Today, we send up to 200,000 Care Packages per year and are committed to growing that number to over 1 million by 2027. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com

