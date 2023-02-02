Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say

Image from Sarah Spivey in Boerne on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning.

The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.

“This will impact a large portion of Boerne Utilities residents and Bandera Electric. Crews hope the outage will only last an hour,” the post states.

Police said they’re working to determine when Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers who are without power will have their services restored.

BPD offered the following tips for power outages: