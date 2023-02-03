Chicken Salad Chick celebrates its first SA location with week-long giveaways.

SAN ANTONIO – Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick is settling into the Alamo City this month.

Chicken Salad Chick will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 22831 N. US Hwy 281 in Stone Oak.

Throughout its grand opening week, the restaurant will offer celebratory giveaways for customers, including free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

San Antonio franchise owners James Oberg and George Shaw of South Texas Chick will oversee the new restaurant.

“We are thrilled to introduce this unique concept to San Antonio,” said franchise operator James Oberg in a news release. “In fact, we love Chicken Salad Chick so much, we already have our second location in Westover Hills opening in just a few weeks and have plans for more.”

Giveaway Information:

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. * Guests can arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, Feb. 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Friday, Feb. 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Small Chick Cooler.

Saturday, Feb. 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Large Chicken Salad Chick Cooler perfect for packing Chick favorites on the go.

