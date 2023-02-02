Blue Bell releases ice cream flavor that’s perfect for cereal lovers

SAN ANTONIO – People who often find themselves debating cereal versus ice cream while searching for a snack may find delight in Blue Bell’s latest release.

The Brenham-based company said its new flavor, I ❤️ (heart) Cereal Ice Cream, is available now, just in time for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday.

The flavor includes ice cream with fruity cereal, confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” Blue Bell general sales manager Carl Breed said in a news release. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I ❤️ (heart) Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”

It will be available in pint sizes while supplies last.

Blue Bell said another limited-time flavor, Tin Roof, is also available in stores. That flavor includes vanilla with chocolate sundae sauce and chocolate-covered peanuts.

Tin Roof is only available in half-gallon sizes while supplies last.

