Jourdanton police arrest 2 men for trying to use counterfeit money, theft

JOURDANTON, Texas – Jourdanton police have arrested two men after they allegedly tried to use counterfeit money and then attempted to steal from a store on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they tracked down the pair’s vehicle in front of a Walmart and pulled the vehicle over.

Police said inside the car they found a stack of counterfeit bills, drugs and what appeared to be stolen mail from addresses in Atascosa County.

Investigators say they let the passenger inside the car go, but he then immediately went inside the Walmart and tried to steal an electronic item while officers were still inside.

Gabriel Garza of Pleasanton, Texas was arrested on a charge of forgery and criminal trespassing, after violating a previous trespassing warning for being at the store. Jeffrey Huble is charged with misdemeanor theft.

The investigation into the crimes is ongoing.