Actress Raquel Welch dies at 82 after brief illness, reports say

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actress Raquel Welch speaks onstage during the 16th Costume Designers Guild Awards with presenting sponsor Lacoste at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Actress and Golden Globe winner Raquel Welch has died after a brief illness, according to ABC News. She was 82 years old.

Her representative confirmed to ABC News she died early Wednesday. Details surrounding her illness are unknown.

“The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” Welch’s representative said in a statement. “Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

Welch is most known for her roles in “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.” in 1966.

She’s also starred in several other productions, including “Legally Blonde,” “CSI: Miami” “Sabina the Teenage Witch” and “Seinfeld” according to IMDb.

Welch leaves behind her two children -- her son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch. You can learn more about her legacy here.