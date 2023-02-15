San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission Friday for Bexar County residents

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting another locals day for Bexar County residents on Friday, March 31.

Locals can hit up the No. 1 zoo in Texas for just $8. Admission is regularly $23.50 for adults and $18.57 for children ages 3 to 11. Children ages 3 and younger are always free.

Discounted admission tickets can be purchased online.

If there are multiple people in the party who are trying to get discounted tickets, each person will need to provide proof of Bexar County residency.

Upcoming locals day events are:

March 31

April 22

May 24

June 21

July 29

August 12

September 4

October 20

November 24

December 4

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in an email announcement.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.