Award-winning authors headed to San Antonio for Library Palooza

Library Palooza is back for 2023 and teens and their families are invited to listen and meet many award- winning authors.

The free festival allows the public to listen to panel discussions with this year’s featured authors. Visitors can also attend breakout sessions with individual authors, Library Palooza officials said.

This year, the featured authors include the following.

Ayana Gray- New York Times-bestselling author of the “Beasts of Prey” trilogy.

Amalie Howard- USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestselling novelist and author of “Queen Bee.”

Jennifer Lynn Barnes- author of over a dozen critically acclaimed young adult novels including, “Deadly Little Scandals” and “The Inheritance Game.”

Julie C. Dao- Critically acclaimed author of many books for teens and children including, “Forrest of a Thousand Lanterns” and ‘Kingdom of the Blazing Phoenix.”

Dan Santat- Caldecott Medal–winning and New York Times–bestselling author and illustrator. His books include “A First Time for Everything” and “Sidekicks.”

Nicola Yoon- #1 New York Times bestselling author, a coauthor of “Blackout.” Her other books include “Everything, Everything” and “The Sun is Also a Star.”

David Yoon - New York Times bestselling author of “Frankly in Love” and “Super Fake Love Song.”

Ibi Zoboi- New York Times Bestselling author of “American Street,” “Pride,” and “My Life As an Ice Cream Sandwich.”

All authors will be available for a book signing.

Authors books will be available for purchase at the event, however, Library Palooza officials recommend purchasing the book in advance to avoid the wait.

Library Palooza will be held at Brandeis High School on Feb. 25. For more information on Library Palooza, you can visit their website at LibraryPaloozasa.org.