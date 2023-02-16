70-year-old man who disappeared in New Braunfels found safe, police say

The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for 70-year-old Mark Allen Schon.

Update: A 70-year-old man who disappeared on Wednesday in New Braunfels has been located, according to police.

Mark Allen Schon was found unharmed, police said Thursday morning.

Original: The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a 70-year-old man who disappeared on Wednesday evening.

Mark Allen Schon was last seen at 5 p.m. near his home in the area of Heaton Hall and Chartwell Avenue in the Castle Ridge neighborhood.

Police said he was last seen in blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt. He was walking with possibly no shoes, and he may be wearing eyeglasses with a missing eyepiece.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has blue eyes and white, thinning hair.

He has medical conditions that require medication. He also does not have a phone and is not carrying identification.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the NBPD non-emergency number at 830-221-4100.