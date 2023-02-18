Arrest made in connection with Brennan High School freshman’s shooting death, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Brennan High School student earlier this week is now in custody, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Jose Medina was arrested Thursday night after leaving a residence in a blue Mercedes Benz. Deputies initially arrested him for possession of drugs after marijuana and THC-filled vape cartridges were found.

However, during questioning, Medina admitted to his involvement in a shooting that led to the death of 15-year-old Ted Johnson Jr., according to Salazar.

Johnson was shot multiple times in the 500 block of Lucrezia at 12:10 a.m. Sunday. Despite life-saving measures from deputies, he died at an area hospital less than an hour later.

Salazar said Johnson had been talking to someone on social media before the shooting happened. The sheriff’s office believes Medina was talking to Johnson to sell the THC-filled cartridges.

However, the social media account was later deleted.

Through further investigation, deputies were able to identify the person associated with the social media account and were able to piece together what led to the shooting after obtaining video footage nearby.

The video showed a light-colored SUV pulling up to Johnson, and he was seen talking to the driver, believed to be Medina.

Both of the men were shown talking before five or six gunshots rang out. Johnson was then seen running from the SUV before collapsing, “presumably from his gunshot wounds,” Salazar said.

The SUV sped away from the scene before deputies arrived.

A handgun, a cellphone, and vape cartridges were found next to Johnson when investigators were canvassing the area. The white SUV was also found parked at an apartment complex.

Medina is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, tamper with evidence - intent impair, a third-degree felony, and possession with intent to deliver, a first-degree felony.

