High school freshman shot and killed near home in far west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Brennan High School freshman was shot and killed around the corner from his far west Bexar County home over the weekend.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has released few details about the shooting of Ted Johnson Jr., 15, beyond saying he was found unresponsive and shot multiple times in the 500 block of Lucrezia at 12:10 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital less than an hour later.

The shooting scene was a tenth-of-a-mile from Johnson’s home, in a neighborhood across from Dr. Joe J. Bernal Middle School.

Johnson was a freshman at Brennan High School, where his family says he played football. A makeshift memorial in the spot he was found also had a PlayStation controller — a nod toward what his family says was a love for video games.

Neighbors who spoke with KSAT did not want to go on camera, but some said they heard the fatal shots.

One man said he thought someone was banging on their front door. When he and his wife saw a body on the ground with a gun nearby, they called 911.

The neighbor said he didn’t notice anyone in the area, nor did he hear the screech of any car tires. A second neighbor who reported hearing the shots said she didn’t hear any vehicles either.

A third neighbor said he had security video, which he did not show KSAT, that showed Johnson being dropped off in the neighborhood by a car roughly two hours earlier. Johnson later shows up walking toward the area where he would end up being shot.

The neighbor said his video did not show the actual shooting.